Pink & Purple Sunset With Golden Rays Make For Breathtaking Views On 23 Mar

Singapore residents are probably in high spirits following PM Lee Hsien Loong’s recent announcement about the relaxation of Covid-19 measures.

It seems that mother nature was foreshadowing this good news, treating our eyes to a pink and purple sunset with golden rays yesterday (23 Mar).

Thankfully for those who missed it, the beautiful sight was captured in photos and shared online.

Pink & purple sunset bathes sky in beautiful glow

On Wednesday (23 Mar) evening, folks around Singapore witnessed a beautiful sunset that bathed the sky in gorgeous shades of pink and purple. A few distinct, golden sunrays also illuminated the breathtaking sight.

A Redditor managed to capture the mesmerising view from the sandy beaches of Sentosa.

In the comments section, another Redditor shared a picture of the sunset from Novena, where the deeper orange hues looked almost fiery.

On the other end of the island, the majestic golden rays were also spotted at Pandan Reservoir, almost splitting the partially blue sky into different colour gradients.

When this picture was shared on Facebook, commenters were quick to gush over the picturesque scene.

After all, nothing can come close to the beauty of Mother Nature.

Hope more beautiful sunsets will come

While these photos are undeniably breathtaking, seeing them in real life must have been even more impressive.

This isn’t the first time Singapore’s skies were appreciated for its beauty and it surely won’t be the last.

Since the phenomenon happened just a day before PM Lee announced the updated Covid-19 measures, we can’t help but think it’s a sign of a promising new beginning.

More than just a beautiful sight, it certainly is the cherry on top of the recent turn of events.

