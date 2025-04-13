Lawyer Marshall Lim to represent PAP in Hougang SMC, netizens say he is ‘lamb being sacrificed’

Netizens say Marshall Lim is PAP’s sacrificial lamb in Hougang SMC for GE2025

Criminal lawyer Marshall Lim is set to run in Hougang SMC under the PAP banner in the upcoming general election.

According to The Straits Times (ST), 38-year-old Mr Lim was formally unveiled to the media on 13 April, naming him as the ruling party’s candidate in the opposition Workers’ Party (WP) stronghold.

“It has been a privilege to serve Singapore and Singaporeans as a lawyer in private practice and as a public servant,” he told the media.

“I now ask Singaporeans and especially our Hougang residents to give me an opportunity to fight for you, your family and our community as your leader.”

Although the WP has not revealed its line-up for the 2025 election, many expect Mr Lim to face incumbent MP and maritime lawyer Dennis Tan, 54, who won the Hougang seat in 2020 with 61.21% of the vote.

Hougang is longest-held opposition constituency

Hougang SMC holds the record as Singapore’s longest-standing opposition ward, having been under WP control since former party leader Low Thia Khiang’s victory in 1991.

The PAP appointed Mr Lim, who transitioned from public prosecutor to defence lawyer, as chairman of the Hougang SMC branch in February.

This move was part of a broader reshuffle within the ruling party’s leadership in the opposition-held wards of Hougang and Aljunied.

Mr Lim succeeded business owner and former trade unionist Jackson Lam as PAP’s Hougang branch chairman — Lam had earlier replaced Mr Lee Hong Chuang.

Netizens say that Marshall Lim is being sacrificed at Hougang

A netizen likened Mr Lim’s contest in Hougang SMC to sacrificing a lamb, since many view Hougang as a WP stronghold.

Another commenter expressed sympathy for him, noting that it isn’t easy to join the PAP and become a candidate.

A Facebook user felt it would be a good test for a young candidate and expressed hope that he might consider switching to WP after experiencing the residents’ passion.

Hougang boundaries unchanged from last election

Hougang SMC is one of nine constituencies whose boundaries remain unchanged for the upcoming election. As of 1 Feb, the constituency has 29,433 registered voters.

According to an ST analysis of data published by the Department of Statistics in June 2024, Hougang has 44.2% Gen Z and millennial voters, exceeding the national average of 42.1%.

Hougang ranks sixth among the 33 constituencies in private property ownership according to ST estimates. More than 80% in the single-seat ward are Chinese.

