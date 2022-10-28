‘Waterfall’ Gushes From Burst Tank On Top Of M’sian Condominium, Damages Cars Parked Below

Waterfall Caused By Malaysian Condominium’s Burst Tank Damages Cars Parked Below

When one hears the word “waterfall”, one probably thinks of the Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport or natural ones.

While manmade waterfalls can be stunning, occasionally we get one that isn’t so much a tourist attraction as it is a disaster.

Recently, Malaysia got its own unexpected waterfall when a water tank on top of a condominium burst.

As it gushed down from the tenth floor, the stream of water hit and damaged six cars, shattering their windscreens and causing dents to the vehicles’ bodies.

Water rushes down condominium like a waterfall

The incident was shared by TikTok user @ameiraaaa yesterday night (27 Oct) and took place at a condominium in Selangor.

Water can be seen gushing from the top of the building, completely engulfing a number of cars parked below.

According to a tweet by Bernama, the spill was caused by a broken water tank placed about 18.3 metres above the ground.

In the TikTok video, the force of the ‘waterfall’ causes a car’s alarm to go off.

The water can also be seen ricocheting from the ground to the first floor of the condominium.

A minute into the video, the ‘waterfall’ finally appears to abate, before coming to a complete stop.

At this point, multiple residents were seen exiting the building to inspect the surroundings and vehicles.

One of them gets into their car and drives off, with the car seemingly undamaged.

Waterfall from burst tank severely damages six cars

However, the owners of six other cars weren’t as lucky as their vehicles were heavily damaged.

Bernama’s tweet showed two damaged cars, both of which had cracked windscreens and dented bodies.

The district’s police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof also told Malay Mail that fragments of the water tank had fallen onto the cars.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

Victims with damaged properties have been urged to make a police report for insurance claims.

Later on, water tankers were dispatched to the scene to supply clean water to the 172 affected households.

Some netizens lament damage to cars while others poke fun

As the video went viral, the comments were divided between netizens who sympathised with the cars’ owners and those who saw the humour in the situation.

One user said he would have cried if it happened to him, as repairs for the damages would be very costly.

Another TikTok user shared that his colleague was one of the victims and that he was forced to stay at a hotel due to the water shortage.

Hope car owners can claim damages

As far as accidental waterfalls go, this one definitely has one of the worst impacts we’ve seen.

We’re glad no one was injured, although it is rather unfortunate that the cars sustained such terrible damage.

We hope the condominium management will take steps to prevent this from recurring, and that the car owners will be compensated.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.