Water Cascade From Jewel Changi Airport Ceiling Causing Flood Outside OWNDAYS Outlet

Changi Airport might have seen fewer visitors this year as a result of the travel restrictions, but the nearby attraction that is Jewel Changi Airport continues to see a steady stream of patrons.

On Friday (18 Dec), however, the area outside optical shop OWNDAYS’s Jewel outlet was flooded as a result of a water pipe leak.

Footage of the flooding was shared on the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page.

Thankfully, the issue was swiftly resolved within just 30 minutes.

Water streams down from Jewel Changi Airport ceiling

In the clip, a stream of water can be seen cascading from the ceiling outside the OWNDAYS store.

The area outside the optical shop and the neighbouring PAZZION Café were completely flooded.

The shops are located on the Basement 1 level of the mall.

A lady – presumably a staff at PAZZION Café – was seen trying to drive the water away from the eatery.

Last April, some sections of Jewel Changi Aiport were also flooded as a result of a sprinkler issue.

The issue was resolved within 30 minutes

In response to MS News queries, a Jewel Changi Airport spokesperson said the incident happened at around 11.15am on Friday (18 Dec).

The water pipe leak was “immediately attended to” by folks from the mall.

The affected stores around the vicinity were “inconvenienced” for about 30 minutes before they were able to resume operation as per normal.

Glad it was resolved so quickly

Though the water pipe leak was no doubt unfortunate, we are glad that it was resolved within such a short period of time.

Perhaps the silver lining here is that the incident happened early in the day and not during the evening peak hours.

We hope Jewel Changi Airport would put in place measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Featured image adapted from All Singapore Stuff on Facebook.