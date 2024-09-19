S’porean motorcyclist dies in accident after losing control of vehicle at JB checkpoint

Singaporean motorcyclist dies in accident at JB checkpoint on 18 Sept

On Wednesday (18 Sept) afternoon, a Singaporean motorcyclist died in an accident at the Johor Bahru (JB) checkpoint.

The accident occurred at about 1.40pm in the motorcycle lane of the Johor Causeway towards JB. 52-year-old Mohammad Razim reportedly lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to crash into the guardrails.

Rider fell t0 the ground & got run over

According to China Press, the man fell onto the road after crashing into the concrete guardrails on the left side of the road. Unable to avoid the man, a motorcycle ran over the 52-year-old, causing fatal injuries.

Police say the Singaporean died at the scene after sustaining severe injuries to his head and body.

Police investigating incident & seeking witnesses

Malaysian police are currently investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1987 for dangerous and reckless driving causing death.

According to 8world News, local police have notified the deceased’s family and are also looking for witnesses to further clarify the details of the accident.

A similar accident occurred four weeks ago when another motorcyclist died on his way home to JB from Singapore. The motorcyclist also lost control of his vehicle, causing it to overturn.

This led to critical injuries, which decapitated him, killing him on the spot.

Featured image adapted from China Press.