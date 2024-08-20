Motorcyclist decapitated in accident on Second Link, was returning home to JB from S’pore

Motorcyclist in Malaysia loses control of bike and gets decapitated

A motorcyclist in Malaysia has been involved in a fatal accident while riding to Gelang Patah from Singapore.

According to Oriental Daily, the incident occurred along the Malaysia – Singapore Second Link Bridge at around 8.20am on Monday (19 Aug).

The 31-year-old man was driving from Tuas Checkpoint in Singapore to his home in Johor Bahru at the time of the accident.

He had allegedly lost control of his bike, causing it to overturn.

It was also reported that the deceased suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, images on social media regarding the accident showed that the motorcyclist had been decapitated.

Road users who witnessed the accident uploaded pictures of the man’s headless body onto social media.

Deceased worked in Singapore

A report by China Press later revealed that the deceased was 31-year-old Balakrishnan Marimutu.

He was also noted to have worked at a safety, life-saving, and firefighting equipment supplier in Singapore.

Iskandar Puteri police deputy director Mohammad Azlan confirmed that Mr Marimutu’s body has been sent to the Johor Bahru General Hospital for an autopsy.

He also emphasised that the police are currently investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1987, dangerous and reckless driving causing death.

Also read: Motorcyclist dies after allegedly self-skidding along PIE near Bedok

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily and China Press.