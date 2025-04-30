‘Is life under the PAP that bad?’: Redditor claims that definition of a successful S’pore life is different for all 

Redditor questions if anti-PAP sentiment on Reddit is accurate

As Singaporeans attempt to digest the flurry of rally speeches, a netizen recently took to the askSingapore subreddit to ask a seemingly basic yet complex question — “Is life under the PAP that bad?”

The OP shared that while Reddit had been “very helpful in highlighting ways the different parties contribute” to Singapore, he felt that sentiment on the forum is that the “PAP’s governance is quite sh*t”.

Curious if this was the case, the OP asked in their thread if he was “missing something”.

‘Is life under the PAP that bad?’ asks Redditor

In a lengthy post on Wednesday (29 April), the Reddit user reflected on the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) image portrayed online.

Citing examples like the NTUC-Allianz deal, ACRA NRIC leak, and the GST hike, the Redditor said that the PAP is “lacking in some areas”.

However, the OP pointed out that comments on Reddit are “pretty extreme” and give the impression that the “quality of life under PAP has been terrible”.

“Has life really been that bad?” he questioned.

The OP then shared some background information for contextual purposes.

Both he and his wife are polytechnic graduates with a combined monthly income of about $6,500. Though “things are not the best” for the couple, the OP say they “live simply and are quite comfortable”.

Illustrating his point, the OP said they could afford a four-room BTO flat and even have a young son.

He then shared about his friend who’s a polytechnic dropout. Currently a full-time food delivery rider, the friend is married with two children and can also afford to travel twice a year.

The advice his friend gave was to manage finances properly. If not, “apply for financial assistance.”

When asked how he could afford all these, the friend claimed it was a matter of financial management. If all else fails, he advised applying for “financial assistance”.

Citing these examples, the OP believes that life, or at least for those around him, is “pretty cushy”.

As such, he challenged Redditors on their view of the PAP:

Isn’t the PAP doing pretty decently?

Redditors point out that everyone has different definition of a successful life

The thread quickly garnered a slew of comments, with users offering their views on the issue.

One Redditor who described himself as “successful” by Singapore standards claimed he would not be able to retire until their 60s if they were to have kids.

The user pointed out that if a “success story” like himself doesn’t feel safe, most Singaporeans are essentially “walking on a tightrope” while others walk on “huge bridges”.

Acknowledging that the PAP is a competent government, the Redditor said the PAP’s policies, tax system, benefits, and education are enabling such a situation.

While conceding that there is “no perfect choice”, the user urged the OP to think about his definition of a good life and what success entails.

Another user provided a different perspective, pointing out that a S$6,500 monthly household income is “pretty decent”.

They believe that some people continue to struggle despite earning a high income. “Comparison is always the thief of joy, and not knowing how to be satisfied is also troubling,” they continued.

Featured image adapted by Lawrence Wong on Facebook.