‘Living is so hard’: PAR supporters voice concerns as party takes on PAP in 6 constituencies

GE2025: Small but fiery opposition at nomination centre on 23 April

Nomination Day 2025 brought the political buzz to Bendemeer Primary School, which served as the nomination centre for Queenstown SMC, Radin Mas SMC, and Tanjong Pagar GRC.

These are well-known PAP strongholds, and today’s turnout reflected that.

But while the People’s Action Party (PAP) supporters showed up in full force, the passion was not theirs alone.

Supporters from the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) made sure their voices were heard — even if their numbers were small.

“Let’s have a tsunami effect,” PAR candidate says

PAR is contesting six constituencies in GE2025, including the three announced at Bendemeer Primary school on Wednesday (23 Apr). The constituencies are:

Tanjong Pagar GRC

Jalan Besar GRC

Queenstown SMC

Radin Mas SMC

Yio Chu Kang SMC

Potong Pasir SMC

Speaking to the press, Radin Mas SMC candidate Kumar Appavoo declared that “this time round will be much more interesting”.

“Let’s have a tsunami effect,” he said, adding that PAR must take action “for future generations to be more confident to handle Singapore”.

PAR supporter claims that PAP does not think about everyday citizens

Even as the sky opened up, supporters from both PAR and PAP excitedly looked out for the candidates.

Among the opposition voices was Judy Lee, 67, unemployed, who gave up her job to care for her child.

“Living is so hard,” she said.

“Why does the government keep adjusting the year I can withdraw my CPF? They change the year like I change my underwear.”

Ms Lee added that she used to support PAP for years, but felt that they no longer thought of the everyday citizen anymore.

“They look down on those who work hard but aren’t book smart,” she claimed.

Rain or shine, support doesn’t budge

Meanwhile, another PAR supporter who stayed through the rain threw his support behind Mahaboob Batcha — who is facing off against PAP’s Eric Chua in Queenstown SMC.

“Mr Mahaboob is not new to Queenstown. He’s doing his job,” said the party volunteer in his 50s.

Referencing Singapore’s late founding PM, he claimed that: “Lee Kuan Yew encouraged Singaporeans to consider other parties when PAP isn’t doing well.”

However, a 63-year-old PAP supporter who spoke to MS News begged to differ.

“PAP has been with my family through generations. Strong since I was a child,” he said.

Silence, shouts and stubborn passion from PAP and PAR supporters

When Mr Mahaboob gave his speech, he kept it short and sweet:

“I seek your support. Please support me, People’s Alliance for Reform. Thank you very much.”

The response? Almost complete silence.

This was a sharp contrast to PAP’s Eric Chua, whose speech was welcomed by a cheering crowd holding signs that read “I love you Eric Chua.”

The rivalry between the two parties was apparent — with Han Hui Hui of PAR’s Tanjong Pagar GRC team getting interrupted by someone chanting, “PAP! PAP!”

That said, the PAR was not alone in taking on the incumbent party.

28-year-old independent candidate Darryl Lo Kar Keong has also joined the fight for Radin Mas SMC.

A law graduate from SMU, Lo’s candidacy means that there will be a three-cornered battle in the ward.

Nomination Day revealed a fierce, if small, resistance against a strong, established party.

Rain or shine, with cheers in the air or silence on the ground, GE2025 has officially begun.

Also read: Commentary: Covid-19 made GE2020 one for the books, what will this election bring?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of MS News.