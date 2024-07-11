Motorcyclist dies after allegedly self-skidding along PIE near Bedok

Motorcyclist self-skidded in accident along PIE

A motorcyclist passed away after losing control and skidding along eastbound Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The Singapore road accident Facebook page shared a video showing police vehicles and ambulances parked along the rightmost lane.

Debris were seen scattered all over the road.

Motorcyclist believed to have “self-skidded”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the incident at about 4.55am on Thursday (11 July).

The incident occurred along eastbound PIE near the Bedok North Avenue 3 exit.

In a separate statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it’s “believed” that the 23-year-old motorcyclist had “self-skidded” before the incident.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

