Motorcyclist dies after allegedly self-skidding along PIE near Bedok

Latest News Singapore

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

By - 11 Jul 2024, 4:18 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Motorcyclist self-skidded in accident along PIE

A motorcyclist passed away after losing control and skidding along eastbound Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The Singapore road accident Facebook page shared a video showing police vehicles and ambulances parked along the rightmost lane.

Debris were seen scattered all over the road.

Motorcyclist self-skidding pie

Source: Singapore Road Accident on Facebook

Motorcyclist believed to have “self-skidded”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the incident at about 4.55am on Thursday (11 July).

Motorcyclist self-skidding pie

Source: Singapore Road Accident on Facebook

The incident occurred along eastbound PIE near the Bedok North Avenue 3 exit.

In a separate statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it’s “believed” that the 23-year-old motorcyclist had “self-skidded” before the incident.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: S’porean motorcyclist dies after colliding with car when making U-turn near Tuas Second Link

S’porean motorcyclist dies after colliding with car when making U-turn near Tuas Second Link

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

  • More From Author