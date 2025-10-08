SPF arrests 2 women selling fake luxury bags online, seized over S$42K worth of counterfeits

Two women arrested for selling counterfeit luxury goods online

Two women have been arrested for selling fake luxury bags online, with the police seizing more than S$42,000 worth of counterfeit items during the operations.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced the arrests on Sunday (5 Oct).

Women selling counterfeit items arrested on two separate occasions

The two women were arrested on separate days and at different locations.

The arrests took place on 29 Sept near Tampines Street 62 and 2 Oct near Chai Chee Road.

The suspects are 37 and 48 years old.

Over 250 items seized, worth over S$42,000

Across the two operations, police seized over 250 pieces of counterfeit luxury goods.

Luxury bags, wallets, sunglasses, and pouches were some of the seized items.

According to the SPF, the estimated total value of the seized items was more than S$42,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Offenders face serious penalties

Under the Trade Marks Act 1998, possession of goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade carries a maximum penalty of five years’ jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

The SPF stressed the seriousness of intellectual property infringement, warning that selling and distributing counterfeit goods harms legitimate businesses and consumers.

The two women are the latest to be arrested in Singapore for online sales of counterfeit luxury items.

In August, three women and one man were also arrested for selling fake luxury bags online.

