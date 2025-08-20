Police seize over 1,100 counterfeit luxury goods worth S$99K, 3 women & 1 man arrested

Police arrest three women and one man during raid of counterfeit luxury goods, 1,100 items confiscated

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has arrested three women and one man for their suspected involvement in the online sale of counterfeit luxury goods worth more than S$99,000.

In a statement on 18 Aug, police said they conducted raids between 24 July and 15 Aug at several locations, including Woodlands Close, Woodlands Street 13, Woodlands Avenue 6, and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

During the operation, officers seized over 1,100 trademark-infringing items, which mainly comprised luxury bags, wallets, sunglasses, pouches, scarves, and brooches.

Bags styled after Gucci, Dior & Louis Vuitton

Photos released by SPF show an array of fake luxury bags resembling those from brands like Gucci, Dior, and Louis Vuitton.

The items amount to an approximate street value of S$99,000, according to police.

To put things into perspective, a genuine Louis Vuitton handbag retails for at least S$1,900, with Gucci bags fetching similarly high prices.

The allure of owning such prestige items is believed to fuel demand for counterfeit goods.

This demand isn’t confined to handbags either. Even toys, such as Labubu figurines, have seen knock-offs flooding the market.

Counterfeit trade can lead to jail & fines

The police “take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement” and remind the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences.

Under the Trade Marks Act (1998), anyone found guilty of possessing counterfeit goods for commercial purposes may face a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

“The Police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers,” SPF said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from the SPF.