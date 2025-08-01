Over S$2M in fake Labubus & other Pop Mart toys seized in Shanghai police bust

Shanghai police bust fake Labubu ring after tip-offs from consumers

Labubu plush toys have become a cult favourite among collectors, with their quirky monster-elf aesthetic and blind box appeal fuelling massive demand and, unfortunately, a surge in fakes.

Last month, police in Shanghai uncovered a large-scale counterfeiting operation involving fake Labubu toys and other Pop Mart collectibles.

More than 5,000 counterfeit designer toys — primarily knock-off Labubu figures — were seized, with the estimated value exceeding 12 million yuan (approximately S$2.19 million).

8 suspects arrested, warehouse raided

According to Yicai Global, officers from Shanghai’s Xuhui district launched investigations after receiving tip-offs from consumers who suspected they had purchased fake merchandise.

In March 2025, a well-known toy company also filed a report after buyers flagged counterfeit versions of its popular products being sold online.

The main suspect, surnamed Wang, had been operating a front business selling household items while secretly running a counterfeit toy operation.

His team produced 1:1 replicas of popular Pop Mart toys, shipped the components and packaging separately to avoid detection, then assembled and labelled the items on-site.

On 4 July, police arrested Wang and seven others at his residence and company premises.

More than 5,000 fake toys — some completed, others still in production — were found in a warehouse beneath the building.

The knock-offs had reportedly been circulating since November 2024.

Wang has since been formally detained and charged with selling goods that infringe on registered trademarks, while the other seven suspects face criminal enforcement measures.

Police have also launched investigations into upstream manufacturers and related online sellers.

In the meantime, consumers are urged to buy only from official Pop Mart outlets and to check for anti-counterfeit codes, logo stamps, and packaging details when purchasing collectible toys.

Labubu’s hotter than ever

Given Labubu’s soaring popularity, it’s no surprise that counterfeit versions have flooded the market.

Demand has reached such a fever pitch that even Grab’s limited-edition Labubu uniforms were resold for up to 10 times their original price.

Uniqlo has also launched its own official Labubu collection, while the craze has even found its way into the criminal world, with reports of drug dealers using Labubu as a way to attract buyers.

Prices for authentic Labubu figures vary widely, starting at around S$40 and climbing to as much as S$1,499 for rare editions.

Counterfeiting isn’t limited to China either — in Singapore, at least one buyer was duped into paying over S$200 for a fake.

