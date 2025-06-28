Uniqlo to launch Labubu collection, arriving in S’pore stores in Sept

Uniqlo & Pop Mart collab featuring Labubu launches Sept 2025

Uniqlo and Pop Mart will soon be releasing their collaboration collection featuring Labubu.

The collection, named ‘THE MONSTERS’, will include graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts for women and children featuring artwork from world-renowned picture book writer and artist Kasing Lung — the creator of Labubu.

The collection of apparel is set to arrive in Singapore Uniqlo stores come September.

T-shirt collection to feature viral characters

The collaborative collection will feature the iconic Labubu — tiny, playful elves that make their home in the Nordic forests.

THE MONSTERS collection includes T-shirts and sweatshirts for women and children, with colourful and adorable illustrations of the wildly popular characters emblazoned on them.

The women’s T-shirts (S$19.90) and sweatshirts (S$39.90) will come in four and three variations, respectively.

The girl’s collection will also have the same number of unique designs, some of which are different from the women’s collection. They will also cost slightly less, with T-shirts and sweatshirts going for S$14.90 and S$29.90 respectively.

The collection will launch in Singapore in Sep 2025. The exact date will be revealed in due time.

Labubu flying off shelves

Given Labubu’s popularity, the collection will likely fly off the shelves when it arrives in Singapore.

Last December, even miniature Grab uniforms released for the Pop Mart dolls sold out within minutes.

Following that, scalpers resold them for as much as 10 times the original retail price.

