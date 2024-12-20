Labubu Grab uniforms sell out in 8 minutes, resold on Carousell for up to 10 times the original price

Miniature Grab uniforms for Labubu listed at up to 10 times their original price on Carousell

It seems the Labubu dolls themselves aren’t the only ones raking in impressive resale prices these days.

On Monday (16 Dec), Grab released exclusive miniature uniforms — identical to those worn by its delivery partners — for the viral elf-like character.

As expected, demand soared, and the items sold out in just eight minutes, a Grab spokesperson told MS News.

Those who missed out were soon turning to Carousell — but not without a shock to their wallets.

Labubu Grab uniforms listed at sky-high prices on Carousell on 19 Dec

At around 5pm on Thursday (19 Dec), MS News found at least three listings for the Labubu Grab uniform at significantly marked up prices on the platform.

The set, which includes a shirt, pants, and Grab delivery backpack, was listed at up to S$288 — nearly 10 times its original price of S$29.90.

A more recent search at 1.40pm today (20 Dec) revealed that the listings were either removed or had their prices reduced.

For example, the S$288 set is now S$138 — more than half off, but still a steep premium.

In addition, there are listings from interested buyers, with one offering up to S$50 for the set.

A set listed at a comparatively more reasonable S$60 has also been sold.

Possible restock in the pipeline

All hope is not lost for those who want to snag the set without paying inflated prices.

MS News understands that Grab is planning a restock, with 50 more sets to be released once its GrabWarriors Facebook page hits 5,000 members.

With 4,700 members already in the group, it’s only a matter of time before that milestone is reached.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Carousell.