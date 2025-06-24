S’porean man arrested after 2.7kg of cannabis found in MacPherson flat, some had Labubu designs

Cannabis worth more than S$65K found in MacPherson flat

A large haul of cannabis has been seized from a flat in the MacPherson area, with a Singaporean man also arrested.

In a news release on Tuesday (24 June), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said this was the result of an operation it conducted the day before.

CNB raided MacPherson flat on 23 June

On Monday (23 June) evening, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Balam Road, which is off Circuit Road.

There, they arrested a 33-year-old Singaporean man.

He is suspected of drug trafficking offences.

‘Labubu’ cannabis found in MacPherson flat

Officers searched the unit and found cannabis in various locations within.

Some of the cannabis was in the form of discs, with designs of popular toy character Labubu imprinted on them.

The total amount of cannabis seized was about 2,722g, CNB said, adding:

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than S$65,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of 390 abusers for a week.

Death penalty for trafficking more than 500g of cannabis

CNB reminded the public that cannabis is a Class A controlled drug.

Thus, under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence to traffic it, offer to do so, or be linked to any acts that prepare or are for the purpose of doing so.

This applies even if the person does it on behalf of someone else, and even if that someone else is not in Singapore.

Under Section 5 of the Act, a person may face the mandatory death penalty if found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis.

It is also an offence to consume, possess, import and export cannabis and cannabis products.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested man are ongoing.

Cannabis can cause brain damage

CNB had previously said that cannabis is not a harmless vegetable substance, but has an addictive and harmful nature.

The substance is capable of causing damage to the brain, and its use has been associated with serious mental health issues.

Thus, the Singapore Government’s stand on illicit drugs, including cannabis, is that they “can destroy lives, families and communities”, CNB added.

