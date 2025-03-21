6.9kg of cannabis worth S$184K seized from private residence in Cavenagh Road, S’porean man arrested

Large haul of cannabis found in bedroom of unit in Cavenagh Road, more found in car

A large haul of cannabis has been seized from a private residence along Cavenagh Road, with a Singaporean man also arrested.

In a news release on Friday (21 March), the Central Narcotics Bureau said this was the result of an operation it conducted earlier this week.

CNB forced entry into Cavenagh Road unit as occupant refused to let them in

In the early afternoon on Wednesday (19 March), CNB officers raided a residential unit in a private residential estate.

It was located in the vicinity of Cavenagh Road, which is next to the Istana.

However, the occupant of the unit, a 26-year-old Singaporean man, refused to let officers into the unit despite their lawful orders.

Thus, they had to conduct forced entry into the unit.

About 6.9kg of cannabis found in bedroom of Cavenagh Road unit

The man was arrested in one of the bedrooms of the unit.

In that bedroom, drugs were found comprising about:

6,885g of cannabis

69g of ‘Ice’

21g of ketamine

20g of ‘Ecstasy’

six LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps

six bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)

More cannabis found on man & in his car

Additionally, a small amount of cannabis and ketamine were found on the man.

He also possessed cash amounting to S$6,229.50 and small amounts of foreign currencies.

He was escorted to his car, which was parked in the residential compound.

A search of the vehicle turned up about:

25g of cannabis

25g of psilocybin mushrooms

17g of ‘Ice’

a small amount of ketamine.

Cannabis seized could feed addiction of 1,040 abusers for a week

The 6.9kg of cannabis seized is estimated to be worth more than S$184,000, CNB said.

This could potentially feed the addiction of about 1,040 abusers for a week, it added.

The large seizure “is indicative that cannabis is still in demand”, noted CNB’s Deputy Director (Policy & Administration) Sng Chern Hong.

He reminded the public that cannabis is not a “harmless vegetable substance” as is often misleadingly portrayed.

Citing research by experts from Singapore’s Institute of Mental Health, Senior Assistant Commissioner Sng said cannabis has an “addictive and harmful nature”, with the substance capable of causing damage to the brain.

Cannabis use has also been associated with serious mental health issues, he elaborated, adding:

Make no mistake about it, cannabis is harmful.

Death penalty for trafficking more than 500g of cannabis

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, a person may face the mandatory death penalty if found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis.

As cannabis is classified as a controlled drug, it’s an offence to traffic it, offer to do so, or be linked to any acts that prepare or are for the purpose of doing so.

This applies even if the person does it on behalf of someone else, and even if that someone else isn’t in Singapore.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested man are ongoing.

