Mother of 3 nabbed for suspected drug abuse, drugs left openly in her bedroom

2 children were present when mother was nabbed for suspected of drug abuse: CNB

A suspect who was arrested for drug abuse recently is the mother of three young children, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

During the arrest, it was found that she had left drugs openly in her bedroom.

Mother had allegedly been commiting drug abuse at home

In a Facebook post on Saturday (15 March), the CNB said it conducted an islandwide anti-drug operation from 10 March to 14 March.

When they raided the woman’s unit, two of her children, aged 12 and 14, were present when she was arrested.

Officers also found some ‘Ice’ and drug paraphernalia on top of a cabinet in her bedroom, with CNB saying:

She had been abusing ‘Ice’ at home and left the drug and drug paraphernalia openly in the bedroom which the children had access to.

Harms of drugs extend beyond the abuser: CNB

The woman’s children have since been placed in their next-of-kin’s care.

CNB said the case is “an unfortunate reminder that the harms of drugs extend beyond the abuser”, adding:

The irresponsible actions of a parent can set a child on a dangerous path, one that could lead to a cycle of drug abuse and suffering.

No child should be exposed to this as their home should have been a place of safety, it noted.

Man arrested in Tampines, drugs found in his residence

In a news release on Saturday, CNB said it also arrested a 30-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Tampines Street 82 on the morning of 11 March.

When he saw the officers, he tried to run away but was swiftly apprehended for suspected drug trafficking offences.

Upon escorting him to his residential unit nearby, CNB found about 160g of ‘Ice’ and 42g of ‘Ecstasy’.

About 10g of ‘Ice’ was also recovered from his person.

2 S’poreans arrested & drugs found in Bishan unit

On the same morning, CNB raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Bishan Street 12.

Two Singaporeans — a 28-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman — were arrested there for suspected drug trafficking.

When the unit was searched, about 430g of heroin, 28g of ‘Ice’, 14g of cannabis and 46 Erimin-5 tablets were found in various areas.

76 suspected drug offenders arrested

In all, 76 suspected drug offenders were arrested during the islandwide operation, CNB said.

Some areas covered included Bukit Merah, Chai Chee, Tiong Bahru, Jurong and Yishun.

The drugs seized included about:

462g of heroin

357g of ‘Ice’

58g of cannabis

11g of ketamine

46g of ‘Ecstasy’

76 Erimin-5 tablets

They have an estimated worth of more than S$97,800.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from CNB Drug Free SG on Facebook and Central Narcotics Bureau.