Drugs & karambit knife found in Geylang hotel room with 4 suspected drug traffickers during CNB raid

CNB officers find drugs & karambit knife in Geylang hotel room on 15 Jan

The Central Narcotics Bureau’s (CNB’s) latest anti-drug operation has turned up a significant amount of drugs and a karambit knife stashed in a Geylang hotel room.

In a news release on Friday (17 Jan), CNB said it also arrested four suspected drug traffickers in the room.

CNB anti-drug raid was from 6-16 Jan

The Geylang hotel raid was part of an islandwide anti-drug operation

from 6 to 16 Jan, CNB said.

It covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok Reservoir, Bukit Batok, Bishan, Geylang, Havelock, MacPherson, Redhill and Tampines.

The hotel, located in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 4, was raided on Wednesday (15 Jan).

Drugs, cash & knife found in Geylang hotel room

Searching the room, CNB officers found drugs comprising about:

2,047g of heroin

1,081g of ‘Ice’

158g of cannabis

98g of ‘Ecstasy’

339 Erimin-5 tablets

three bottles of methadone

Besides the drugs, S$21,446.40 in cash and a karambit knife were found in the room.

Four suspected drug traffickers were also arrested in the room: three men aged 31, 40 and 43 and a 31-year-old woman.

While the 43-year-old man is stateless, the other three are Singaporeans.

Drugs & weapons found in car nearby

The 43-year-old man was subsequently escorted to his car, which was parked nearby.

Searching the car, CNB found more drugs — about 130g of heroin and 26g of ‘Ice’.

Additionally, a variety of weapons were found in the vehicle.

The weapons have been handed over to the police for investigations.

Two suspected drug abusers arrested

Following the Geylang hotel bust, two other Singaporean men, both 29, were arrested for suspected drug abuse.

The first one was arrested in the vicinity of Balestier Road with about 16g of ‘Ice’.

The second was arrested in the vicinity of Lengkok Bahru in possession of about 8g of ‘Ice’ and 5g of cannabis.

18-year-old suspected drug trafficker refuses to let CNB officers into flat

During another raid on 7 Jan, CNB officers had to forcefully enter a residential unit in the vicinity of Bukit Batok Street 52.

This was because the suspected drug trafficker inside, an 18-year-old student, refused to let them into the unit.

He was also seen throwing items out from the kitchen window.

After he was arrested, he was escorted to the ground floor where a plastic packet containing about 500g of ketamine was recovered.

34-year-old man arrested in Bukit Panjang, drugs found in flat & car

Following that operation, a 34-year-old man was arrested in the vicinity of Segar Road, suspected of trafficking drugs.

He was subsequently escorted to his residential unit in the vicinity of Bangkit Road.

Searching the unit, officers found about 19g of ketamine and 6g of ‘Ecstasy.

About 100g of ketamine was then uncovered from behind a trolley placed outside the unit.

Lastly, a search of the man’s car turned up about 97g of ‘Ecstasy’ and 24g of ketamine.

60-year-old man arrested in Circuit Road, drugs & cash found in flat

CNB also noted that they raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Circuit Road on 14 Jan.

That search yielded about 536g of heroin and cash amounting to S$40,466.20.

A 60-year-old man was also arrested, suspected of drug trafficking.

More than S$550K worth of drugs seized

The drugs seized during the 11-day operation have an estimated street value of more than S$550,000, CNB said. They comprise about:

2.9kg of heroin

1.2kg of ‘Ice’

643g of ketamine

262g of ‘Ecstasy’

218g of cannabis

419 Erimin-5 tablets

five bottles of methadone

a small amount of new psychoactive substances

A total of 116 suspected drug offenders were arrested, the youngest of which was a 14-year-old student for suspected drug abuse.

Investigations into all the arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB added.

