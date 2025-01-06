4 S’poreans arrested after CNB seizes over S$1M worth of drugs

4 Singaporeans nabbed after CNB seizes S$1M worth of drugs

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested four Singaporeans — three men and a woman — during a drug bust on 4 Jan that uncovered more than S$1 million worth of controlled substances.

Drugs can feed addiction of 4,590 for a week

CNB revealed on 6 Jan that the drugs seized could sustain the addiction of about 4,590 users for a week.

The operation began with the arrest of two suspects, a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, at a carpark near Cassia Crescent.

A third suspect, another 25-year-old man, fled the scene but was apprehended after a brief chase. He was found in possession of an offensive weapon, which has since been handed over to the police.

The 27-year-old was found carrying approximately 1,855g of heroin, 1,032g of ‘Ice,’ 98g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, and 300 Erimin-5 tablets. The second suspect had 136g of ‘Ice’ and 21g of cannabis on him.

Suspected drug hideout raided, CNB finds S$1M of drugs

Officers later raided the 27-year-old’s suspected hideout, a residential unit in the same area, where they recovered 73g of ‘Ice,’ 21g of heroin, 20 Erimin-5 tablets, and additional ‘Ecstasy’ tablets.

A 25-year-old woman, suspected of drug abuse, was also arrested within the unit.

A subsequent search of the suspects’ vehicle, located nearby, uncovered 11.78kg of cannabis, 1,632g of heroin, 923g of ‘Ice,’ 877g of ketamine, 234g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, and 1,200 Erimin-5 tablets.

Drug traffickers may face death penalty

Under Singapore law, trafficking in more than 15g of pure heroin, 250g of methamphetamine, or 500g of cannabis may result in the death penalty.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, Director of the Intelligence Division, said: “Drug traffickers have no concern for the thousands of lives that their deadly ware will destroy had the drugs went onto the streets.”

He added that CNB has “doubled down” on its preventive drug education efforts to keep people away from drugs.

“For those who choose not to heed our warnings, CNB will relentlessly pursue them and bring them to justice.”

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau & Proxima Studio on Canva for illustration purposes only.