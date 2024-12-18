Labubu reseller in M’sia to sue woman for S$151K after she accuses its toys of being fake

Labubu reseller to sue woman for S$151,000 after she accuses its toys of being fake

The Labubu craze has made some fans do questionable things to obtain the doll as well as made them fall victim to buying fake versions of the toy.

In Malaysia, an anniversary lucky draw involving the coveted doll began a social media saga that ended in a lawsuit on Tuesday (17 Dec), when a Labubu reseller sued a woman for RM500,000 (approximately S$151,000) after she accused it of selling fake Labubu dolls.

The issue began when My Asam Laksa, a stall in Georgetown, Penang, had an anniversary lucky draw that gave away Labubu dolls bought from the Labubu Toy Store as prizes.

A young woman – who goes by the name Jenny Yee – won one of the dolls on 11 Dec after buying RM15 (S$4.54) worth of food.

However, after bringing the doll home, Ms Yee messaged the laksa shop, claiming that she received a fake Labubu.

Lucky draw winner claims to have won fake Labubu

The laksa shop owner apologised to Ms Yee, saying he was not knowledgeable about the doll and had only purchased it from a reseller.

Ms Yee was told to verify the serial number on the box on the official PopMart website, which revealed that it was authentic.

However, she refused to provide any proof of her claim and continued to insist that she received a fake Labubu, asking for compensation from the laksa stall owner.

The stall owner was willing to compensate her if she returned the doll, but Ms Yee allegedly claimed she was being misled into returning the “evidence” and began posting about the alleged fraud on social media.

She posted a screenshot of the Labubu reseller’s Instagram page, accusing it of selling fake Labubu dolls alongside real ones.

She also made several other “defamatory” posts towards the reseller on Facebook and Xiaohongshu.

Her posts became widely shared, making the laksa stall owner fear it would affect his business.

Ms Yee then clarified that she was trying to hold the Labubu reseller accountable and did not intend to involve the laksa stall, telling the owner not to attack her on social media or she would take legal action.

Labubu reseller to sue woman for defamation

On 17 Dec, Labubu Toy Store’s owner, Lynette Boey, posted a demand letter addressed to Leong Man Yee on Facebook, demanding that she issue a public apology on her Instagram, Xiaohongshu, and Facebook accounts.

Ms Yee’s apology is to be approved by Ms Boey before posting and she is to keep the posts visible to the public for a month.

Meanwhile, her posts, photos, and comments regarding the issue must be deleted, and she is to refrain from making accusations against the reseller regarding the issue in the future.

Ms Yee is also asked to pay a compensation of RM500,000 for Ms Boey’s losses.

She is to do all of these within seven days, or Ms Boey’s legal representatives will commence legal proceedings which Ms Yee will shoulder the costs of.

The document also said Ms Yee may negotiate and set a meeting with the reseller, but the former has allegedly locked all her social media accounts.

Also read: Woman in S’pore pays S$220 downpayment for rare Labubu doll but finds out it’s fake, calls police

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Hk1993 on Facebook and Facebook.