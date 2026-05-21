Police investigating 295 scammers & money mules in islandwide enforcement operation

295 individuals investigated for their suspected involvement in scams

The police are investigating 295 individuals suspected of involvement in scams and money-laundering activities across the island.

Conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven Police Land Divisions, the operation ran from 7 to 20 May.

The 295 suspects include 191 men and 104 women aged between 15 and 76, said the police in a statement on 21 May.

Suspects allegedly linked to over 751 scam cases

They are believed to be linked to more than 751 scam cases, including:

E-commerce scams

Job scams

Friend impersonation scams

Government official impersonation scams

Investment scams

Rental scams.

Victims reportedly lost over S$5 million.

May face imprisonment, fines and caning

Those under investigation face allegations of cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a licence.

Cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871 carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992, money laundering offences may result in up to 10 years’ imprisonment and fines of up to S$500,000.

Meanwhile, unlicensed payment service offences under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019 carry fines of up to S$125,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Those related to scams face mandatory caning of 6 to 24 strokes

Since 30 Dec 2025, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes.

Scam mules assisting with laundering, providing SIM cards, or sharing Singpass credentials may face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

These include certain money-laundering offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act; Singpass offences under the Computer Misuse Act; and certain SIM-card offences under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

The police reiterate that anyone found linked to these crimes will face full accountability.

Under the Facility Restriction Framework, individuals involved in mule offences, ranging from those deemed at-risk under investigation to those warned, fined, or convicted, may have their banking access and mobile lines restricted.

Members of the public with information on scams are encouraged to contact the ScamShield Helpline at 1799 or the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: 239 scammers & money mules probed after S’pore-wide operation, victims lost over S$8.9M



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