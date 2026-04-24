239 scammers & money mules probed after S’pore-wide operation, victims lost over S$8.9M

Police investigating individuals involved in over 676 scam cases

More than 200 individuals are being investigated following a recent nationwide anti-scam operation.

In a statement released on Thursday (23 April), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and all seven Police Land Divisions conducted the two-week operation from 9 to 22 April 2026.

This follows another anti-scam operation in end-March, where 251 people were probed in connection to various scamming operations.

239 people linked to over 600 scam cases

239 individuals comprising 162 men and 77 women aged between 15 and 85 are now assisting with investigations following the anti-scam operation in April.

They are suspected to be involved as scammers or money mules in more than 676 scam cases.

The cases mainly involve:

E-commerce scams

Friend impersonation scams

Job scams

Government official impersonation scams

Investment scams

Rental scams

Collectively, these scams caused losses exceeding S$8.9 million.

Suspects may face jail, fines, and caning

Those involved are being investigated for offences such as cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a licence.

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, those convicted of cheating may face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

Those convicted of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 may face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

Meanwhile, those found guilty of providing payment services without a licence under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019 may face a fine of up to S$125,000, up to three years’ jail, or both.

From 30 Dec 2025, scammers and members of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, or up to 24 strokes.

Meanwhile, money mules may face caning of up to 12 strokes.

Bank accounts and phone lines may be restricted

Individuals linked to such crimes may also face restrictions under the Facility Restriction Framework, SPF said.

Under the framework, individuals assessed to be involved in mule-related activities could have their banking services and mobile lines restricted to prevent further scams.

Public urged to stay vigilant

Members of the public are encouraged to stay vigilant and informed about scams.

More information can be found on the ScamShield website or by calling the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Those with information on scams can contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit tips online, and all information will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: 251 people probed over 665 scam cases after 2-week S’pore-wide operation, over S$3.9 million lost

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