251 people probed over 665 scam cases after 2-week S’pore-wide operation, over S$3.9 million lost

251 people probed over 665 scam cases after two-week anti-scam operation, victims lost over S$3.9 million

A total of 251 people are assisting with investigations following a two-week islandwide anti-scam operation conducted by the police across Singapore.

The operation, carried out between 26 March and 8 April, involved officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and all seven Police Land Divisions.

Over 665 scam cases uncovered

In a news release on Thursday (9 April), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the individuals comprise 172 men and 79 women aged between 16 and 84.

Altogether, they are believed to be involved in more than 665 scam cases. These cases mainly involve e-commerce scams, alongside other types such as:

Friend impersonation scams

Job scams

Government official impersonation scams

Investment scams

Rental scams

Victims reportedly lost over S$3.9 million in total.

Suspects investigated for cheating, money laundering, and illegal payment services

The 251 individuals are being investigated for offences including cheating, money laundering, and providing payment services without a licence.

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, those convicted of cheating may face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

Those convicted of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 may face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

Meanwhile, those found guilty of providing payment services without a licence under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019 may face a fine of up to S$125,000, up to three years’ jail, or both.

Scam offenders may face caning

With effect from 30 Dec 2025, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, which may go up to 24 strokes.

Scam mules who assist scammers by laundering proceeds, providing SIM cards, or sharing Singpass credentials may face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

The police warned that individuals linked to such crimes may also face restrictions under the Facility Restriction Framework.

This may include limits on banking services and mobile line subscriptions, even for those under investigation, assessed to be at risk, or who have been warned, issued composition sums, prosecuted, or convicted.

Public advised to stay vigilant

Members of the public are encouraged to stay vigilant and informed about scams.

More information can be found on the ScamShield website or by calling the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Those with information on scams can contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit tips online. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

In 2025, around S$913.1 million was lost due to scams. This marked a 17.9% decrease compared to 2024, where over S$1.1 billion was lost.

Also read: 342 suspected scammers & money mules in S’pore investigated for cases where victims lost over S$6.7M

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from pixelshot on Canva, for illustration purposes only.