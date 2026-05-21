Ex-CEO who evaded arrest for 20 years faces 38 new charges in S$72M embezzlement case

Tycoon handed 38 more charges for offences including corruption, theft, and money laundering

The ex-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of an electronic waste recycling company has been handed 38 more charges in relation to a multi-million dollar embezzlement case.

Ng Teck Lee had previously been on the run with his wife for nearly 20 years until their capture in Malaysia in 2024.

The 59-year-old was initially charged with criminal breach of trust and corruption offences. He now faces a host of new charges, including money laundering, theft, and cheating.

Sold uncrushed electronic items instead of recycling them

The additional charges were announced on Tuesday (20 May) in a joint statement by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Ng was the former chief executive officer of Citiraya Industries, an electronic waste recycling firm that specialised in recovering precious metals from electronic scrap.

It has since been renamed to Centillion Environment & Recycling Ltd.

Authorities alleged that between 2003 and 2004, Ng dishonestly sold uncrushed computer chips and electronic scrap overseas instead of recycling them.

The illegal scheme allegedly generated more than US$51 million (about S$72 million).

Couple allegedly fled Singapore before prosecution

Investigations into the case first began in the mid-2000s.

However, Ng and his wife, Thor Chwee Hwa, allegedly left Singapore before they could be prosecuted.

They fled to China, where they assumed fake Indonesian identities, before moving to Malaysia under the Malaysia My Second Home programme.

Ng and Thor used her brother’s residence to do so.

However, after an almost 20-year manhunt, Malaysian authorities arrested them in Johor Bahru in December 2024.

They were subsequently handed over to Singapore authorities.

Wife previously jailed over illicit funds

Thor was separately charged for helping to conceal criminal proceeds linked to the case.

According to Channel NewsAsia, court documents stated that she had opened a bank account, which was allegedly used to receive more than US$1.1 million in illicit funds.

On 8 May, she was sentenced to one year and 10 months’ jail after pleading guilty to money laundering-related offences.

Zero-tolerance approach towards corruption

In the statement, SPF and CPIB said it “takes a serious view of offences involving fraud or dishonesty”.

This is especially when it is committed by individuals in positions of trust and authority.

Such behaviour would undermine the public’s trust in businesses, and “tarnishes Singapore’s reputation as a trusted international business hub governed by the strong rule of law”, they added.

Ng’s pre-trial conference will be held on 26 June.

Also read: S’porean tycoon wanted for US$51 million embezzlement arrested in JB after 19-year manhunt

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CPIB and MS News