Middle-aged man collapses outside Ang Mo Kio MRT station, passers-by rush to help him

Man collapses outside Ang Mo Kio MRT station

A middle-aged man collapsed outside the escalator entrance connecting Ang Mo Kio MRT station and AMK Hub on Wednesday (20 May) evening, leaving him with visible head injuries.

Photos by Shin Min Daily News show at least two members of the public immediately assisting the man, who had bloodstains on his head and arms.

A woman in a dark blue top crouched beside him to examine his wounds while another female companion leaned over to help.

A young man in black was seen standing nearby, potentially calling for an ambulance or alerting authorities.

Two SMRT staff members were present to manage the situation and keep onlookers at a safe distance.

Man was conscious and able to communicate with medical team

Mr Chen (name transliterated from Mandarin), a 31-year-old yoga instructor, told Shin Min Daily News that paramedics arrived around 8.45pm.

He noted that the man was in pain but conscious and communicating with the medical personnel.

However, the injured man appeared too weak to stand.

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at 2450 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at about 8.30pm.

SCDF confirmed that one individual was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Also read: Woman faints on MRT train at Little India, helped by SBS staff & other passengers



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Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.