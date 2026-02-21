Woman faints on MRT train at Little India, helped by SBS staff & other passengers

Woman who fainted on MRT train helped out at Farrer Park station

A woman who fainted on an MRT train at Little India station was helped by SBS Transit staff and other passengers to the next station.

The incident was recorded in a video posted on Facebook on Thursday (19 Feb), showing her sprawled on the floor of the cabin.

Woman lies on MRT floor after she faints, surrounded by concerned passengers

The bespectacled young woman, who was wearing a black top and red shorts, was surrounded by concerned passengers and a man wearing an SBS uniform.

One of the passengers was wearing nurse’s scrubs.

While the woman was conscious, she appeared unable to move from her position on the floor, her feet perilously close to the open doors.

The SBS staff left the train and came back in again, while speaking to someone over a walkie-talkie.

He then told the woman that she “eventually has to come up from the train”.

Passengers help woman up, but train doors close

As the woman continued to lie on the floor, the train doors closed just as a man in army uniform entered.

The SBS staff was then heard saying that the train “cannot wait” so it would be best if the woman left the train first.

The woman then appeared to nod, and the nurse and another female passenger helped her up. The train doors also opened.

However, just as they managed to get her into a sitting position, the train doors closed again.

The SBS staff was heard saying, “the train needs to go lah“.

Thus, they had to wait for the train to reach the next station.

Woman helped out of train by SBS staff & other passengers

When the train reached Farrer Park station, the woman was finally helped out of the train by the SBS staff, the nurse, the man in army uniform and another man.

They brought her to a bench to sit down.

Later, the SBS staff discussed what to do with another staff, while the nurse and another woman stayed with the woman.

The original poster (OP) finally shared a photo of the woman sitting in a wheelchair.

Woman received medical assistance & left MRT station

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 5pm on 19 Feb.

One person suffered minor injuries but declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

An SBS Transit spokesperson said Grace Wu thanked the passengers who helped the woman out of the train so she could receive medical assistance.

After being treated by paramedics, she declined to be conveyed to the hospital and subsequently left the station.

MS News has reached out to SBS for more information.

Featured image adapted from Eng Seng Teo on Facebook.