Man sent to hospital after collapsing at Little India MRT station, CPR performed at the scene

A man was taken to the hospital after collapsing at Little India MRT station, said a netizen who witnessed the incident.

In a TikTok video that he posted on Friday (9 May), he said he saw it on his way home from work.

CPR performed on man who collasped at Little India MRT

The clip showed a man lying on the floor of the train platform, surrounded by several people.

Some of them appeared to know the man as they stood around looking anxious.

Judging from their uniforms, though, at least two of them appeared to be SBS Transit staff, with a woman in black performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by pumping his chest vigorously.

The TikToker said “thank God” there were “first aiders” performing CPR on the collapsed man before paramedics arrived.

He told 8world News that whoever was performing CPR looked “professionally trained”.

Paramedics arrive with stretcher

Later, the video showed paramedics arriving with equipment, including a stretcher.

The OP said he left after the paramedics arrived, adding:

It’s not easy to perform CPR on others. Fortunately, paramedics arrived quickly and sent the man to the hospital.

Man sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 5.10pm on 9 May.

It came from 60 Bukit Timah Road — the address of Little India MRT.

One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF added.

SBS Transit staff have ‘comprehensive training’

An SBS Transit spokesperson told 8world that its frontline staff have received “comprehensive training”.

This includes CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators, so that they can respond quickly and provide passengers with timely assistance during emergencies, she said, adding:

SBS Transit is committed to providing caring, reliable and safe services.

