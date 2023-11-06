Commuter Collapses At Canberra MRT Station, 2 Strangers Help Save His Life

2 Men Help Save Life Of Commuter After He Collapses At Canberra MRT Station

Despite our differences, what often brings us together are acts of kindness and compassion, especially in times of need.

Two men demonstrated this when they stepped up to help a fellow commuter who collapsed at an MRT station.

Together with the MRT station staff, the two commuters took turns to perform emergency procedures on the man until the paramedics arrived.

In recognition of the duo’s deeds, they were both conferred the Richard Magnus Award for The Outstanding Caring Commuter, an accolade that recognises commuters who demonstrate acts of care during their daily commute.

2 strangers give a hand to commuter who collapses at Canberra MRT station

It started out as a regular day for Mr Kelvin Tan and Dr Lee Wei Sheng, who were both on their way to work.

Wei Sheng was waiting to board the train at Canberra MRT Station when he noticed a station staff member attending to a man who was lying motionless on the platform floor.

“It felt a little unusual and I rushed over to see how I could be of assistance, which was when I realised he was unresponsive,” said the 32-year-old doctor, who works at Sembawang Polyclinic.

He joined the station staff member to perform chest compressions when they realised that the commuter was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

At around the same time, Kelvin was in the train that had stopped at the station when he happened to look out and see the pair performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the unconscious man.

“I knew that CPR can be very tiring, so, having the knowledge and training to help them, I made the decision to step forward to offer my help,” the 22-year-old shared.

Kelvin, who recently completed his full-time National Service in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), was travelling to his part-time job as a pharmacy technician when the incident occurred.

He, Wei Sheng, and the station staff then took turns performing CPR on the commuter. They also administered shocks with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

They later relayed any important information, such as how many shocks were administered, to the paramedics.

The man was quickly conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and has since recovered.

Award recipients hope to inspire others to help those in need

Speaking to MS News, Kelvin shared that it was his first time performing CPR on someone in a real-life situation.

He credits his experience at the St John Singapore voluntary welfare organisation for giving him the confidence to assist during the incident.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous at all as I was afraid of doing it wrongly,” he admitted.

Thankfully, having Wei Sheng and the station staff there with him gave him the courage. They were all relieved when the man regained pulse by the time the ambulance arrived.

As for Wei Sheng, he said that although he has had to administer CPR several times during his hospital stint, having to do so in public for the first time was “daunting” and more stressful as there were onlookers.

“At that point in time, my priority was to give the patient a good fighting chance for survival,” he said.

Honoured with Richard Magnus Award

The duo’s care for their fellow commuter certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, and they were both bestowed the Richard Magnus Award for the Outstanding Caring Commuter on 4 Nov.

Kelvin said that receiving the award was “definitely an honour” and that his family and friends were very proud of him.

“My parents also took the chance to remind me about the importance of kindness and compassion, especially to those in need,” he said, showing his solid upbringing.

It’s a message that Kelvin hopes to spread to others. Here’s what he has to say to other commuters:

Don’t underestimate the power of even the simplest act of kindness; it might just save a life, or at the very least, brighten someone’s day. We never know when we might need help ourselves too.

Similarly, Wei Sheng’s wife, whom he said has always been very supportive, is proud that he could contribute to the community in such a meaningful way.

He said,

It is always a joy to lend a helping hand, and those who are happiest are those who do the most for others.

“I do hope that Singapore can progress to become a gracious society,” he continued.

“For a start,” he continued, “we can always begin by helping others in our day-to-day commute.”

A little kindness goes a long way

The commute to and from school or the office can often be very mundane and – as Singaporeans would say – sian.

While it’s easy to just get lost in our phones, if we took the time to look around us, we might notice a fellow commuter in need.

Regardless of whether we receive an award or not, we should always try and step forward with a helping hand. After all, as Wei Sheng pointed out, it could one day be our turn to need someone’s help.

Featured image courtesy of Kelvin Tan and Lee Wei Sheng.