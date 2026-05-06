School director in US sentenced to 30 days’ jail for running student fight club

School director gets jail and license revoked for running student fight club

A school director in Arkansas has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after running a student fight club that led to the physical and verbal abuse of a 13-year-old child.

The 50-year-old woman was also sentenced to probation and had her occupational therapy license revoked, permanently barring her from working with children.

Mum reports child abuse at school

The case began when a mother reported her 13-year-old son’s abuse to the police on 17 April 2025.

According to People, her allegations prompted an investigation that led to the discovery of disturbing footage from The Delta Institute for the Developing Brain, where Dr Mary Tracy Morrison served as the director and owner.

The footage showed Morrison instructing the victim to sit in the centre of a circle of students, telling them to “put their hands on the juvenile child” while she participated herself.

The abuse, which lasted around 30 minutes, included physical assault and verbal insults.

At one point, Morrison even gave a high-five to a student after they choked the victim.

Morrison reportedly encouraged one student to choke the victim again after asking if the child had “ever made fun of him”.

Sentenced to 30 days’ jail

After the incident, Morrison instructed the victim to apologise to the students involved and warned them not to discuss the incident further.

Three additional staff members at the school were arrested in connection with the abuse.

In a plea deal earlier this week, Morrison pleaded guilty to one felony charge of permitting child abuse and four misdemeanour counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A judge sentenced her to 30 days in jail, followed by 120 days of house arrest with electronic monitoring.

In addition to her jail term, Morrison’s therapy license was revoked, and she was permanently prohibited from working with children.

Also Read: Man allegedly slaps 4-year-old boy twice in Woodlands after child flashed middle finger



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Featured image adapted from WIBW and Law & Crime.