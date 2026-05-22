Mother & son in Hong Kong arrested after father falls to death in student loan dispute

Mother and son in Hong Kong arrested after father fell to death during tuition argument

A 52-year-old mother and a 21-year-old son in Hong Kong were arrested after a 61-year-old man tragically plunged to his death from a residential unit in Sha Tin on Wednesday night (20 May) following an argument over a student loan application.

Father disapproved of his son applying for tuition loan

The incident occurred at approximately 9.42pm, when the 21-year-old son requested his father’s signature to apply for a tuition loan.

The father reportedly refused, expressing his desire for his son to enter the workforce as soon as possible to help support the family financially.

Both the father and the son ended up in a chaotic physical altercation.

The man’s wife was present at the scene and attempted to intervene, but was unable to defuse the situation.

Lost balance and fell off balcony during scuffle

During the scuffle, the father allegedly climbed onto the balcony to leverage his position and accidentally lost his footing, falling from the building.

Preliminary investigation at the scene noted that the involved unit’s balcony was not fitted with windows or safety grilles.

The case has been handed over to the Sha Tin Police District for further investigation, and the exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

Neighbours said family members were polite

Neighbours told reporters that the household consisted of a family of three.

They described the family members as polite individuals who would routinely greet neighbours as they passed by, though they were unaware of any internal family issues.

Also read: 2 women found inside Hong Kong home with mother’s body 2 days after her death



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HK01 and The Standard.