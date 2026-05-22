Drunk man in Thailand wanders into wrong home, ends up asleep at stranger’s front door

Intoxicated man entered wrong house as he couldn’t remember his address

A heavily intoxicated man caused panic on Wednesday night (20 May) when he accidentally trespassed into someone else’s home, locked the inner gate, and fell asleep right at the front door.

At approximately 10pm, officers from the Pattaya City Police Station received a distress call reporting that an unidentified male had broken into a residence located in Soi Paniad Chang 7, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Patrol officers were immediately dispatched to the scene alongside volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Man found lying sprawled out in front of main entrance

Upon arriving at the two-story house inside a local residential estate, responders discovered a man, later identified as Mr Thawitchai (name transliterated from Thai), lying sprawled out in front of the main entrance.

He appeared severely inebriated and was speaking incoherently.

Officers attempted to question him, but he was unable to provide clear answers.

Walked into wrong house due to heavy intoxication

A preliminary physical search revealed no weapons or illegal items on his person, and no property damage was reported.

Authorities concluded that the man, who also lives with a physical disability that impairs his walking, had simply wandered into the wrong house due to extreme intoxication, according to Workpoint News.

Homeowner called the police in fear

The homeowner, who was alone at the time, recounted the terrifying ordeal.

He said he heard someone trying to open the front gate. Then, the man walked right into the property, locked the door behind him, and collapsed onto the ground directly in front of the entrance.

Fearing for his safety, the homeowner immediately called the emergency hotline.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the police and rescue volunteers for their rapid response.

The rescue team safely escorted Mr Thawitchai away from the premises to sober up, and subsequently contacted his relatives to ensure he returned home safely.

Also read: Drunk woman in Thailand drives against traffic for 5km, causes 10 car pile-up



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Featured image adapted from Workpoint News on YouTube.