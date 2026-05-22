Over 130 offences detected during TP, LTA & NEA joint operation against errant motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint

Operation against errant motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint yield 138 offences

Over 130 offences were detected during a joint enforcement operation against errant motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint on 12 May.

The operation involved the Traffic Police (TP), Land Transport Authority (LTA), and National Environment Agency (NEA).

Officers stopped more than 300 motorcyclists for checks during the crackdown.

14 riders caught without valid licence and insurance

Authorities caught 14 riders aged between 25 and 42 for driving without a valid licence and using uninsured vehicles.

Under the Road Traffic Act, offenders who ride without a valid licence can face fines of up to S$10,000, jail terms of up to three years, or both.

Meanwhile, repeat offenders may receive fines of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to six years, or both.

Vehicles may also be forfeited.

Using a vehicle without insurance coverage carries a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Offences also include excessive vehicular noise

Meanwhile, NEA also issued 80 summonses during the operation.

The offences involved excessive vehicular emissions and excessive vehicular noise.

First-time offenders can receive fines of up to S$2,000, while repeat offenders may face fines of up to S$5,000.

LTA takes action against 44 offences

At the same time, LTA took enforcement action against motorists for 44 offences.

The offences included improper licence plates, expired road tax, and using vehicles without insurance coverage.

Additionally, LTA impounded three foreign-registered motorcycles for entering Singapore without valid vehicle entry permits.

Motorists who display improper licence plates can face fines of up to S$1,000, jail terms of up to three months, or both.

Drivers who use vehicles without valid road tax may also receive fines of up to S$2,000.

Authorities remind motorists to follow Singapore laws

TP reminded motorists, including riders of foreign-registered vehicles, to comply with Singapore’s traffic laws and vehicle regulations.

TP also stressed that motorcyclists and pillion riders remain more vulnerable on the roads, and riders should adopt safer riding habits and look out for other road users.

The agencies added that they will continue enforcement operations against errant motorists.

Also read: 10 motorcyclists caught riding without licences & insurance during enforcement operation in Woodlands

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.