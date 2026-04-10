10 motorcyclists arrested for riding without licences & insurance during enforcement operation in Woodlands

10 motorcyclists aged from 24-61 arrested for riding without licences & insurance

10 motorcyclists were arrested on 31 March after they were found riding without a licence and insurance during an enforcement operation in Woodlands.

They were aged between 24 and 61, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Friday (10 April).

Over 300 motorcyclists stopped for checks in Woodlands

The multi-agency enforcement operation involved the Traffic Police (TP), National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA).

It targeted errant motorcyclists, SPF said.

In total, more than 300 motorcyclists were stopped for checks along Admiralty Road West on 31 March.

Arrested motorcyclists face jail & fine for not having licences

For riding without a valid driving licence — an offence under Section 35(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 — the 10 motorcyclists arrested face a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to six years and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Their vehicles might also be forfeited.

Under Section 3(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act 1960, the offence of using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage carries a jail term of up to three months and/or a fine of up to S$1,000.

44 caught for excessive vehicular emissions & excessive noise

Besides the 10 motorcyclists arrested, 44 others were issued summonses by the NEA.

They were for offences involving excessive vehicular emissions and excessive noise.

Under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations, those convicted of that offence for the first time may be fined up to S$2,000.

Second or subsequent convictions carry a fine of up to S$5,000.

LTA issues 40 more summonses

Additionally, 40 more summonses were issued by the LTA for offences such as:

Improper licence plates

Expired road tax

Installing decorative lamps

Offenders convicted of displaying improper licence plates may be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,000.

Repeat offenders face a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to S$2,000.

For using or keeping a vehicle without valid road tax on the road, offenders may be fined up to S$2,000, or an amount equal to three times the tax payable if it is proven that they intended to evade tax chargeable under the Road Traffic Act 1961.

As for installing decorative lamps, offenders face up to three months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$1,000. Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$2,000.

Enforcement efforts to continue

The authorities will continue enforcement efforts against errant motorists, SPF said, reminding all motorists entering Singapore, including those on foreign-registered vehicles, to comply with Singapore’s traffic laws and vehicle regulations.

Errant motorists may face penalties. Foreign-registered vehicles may be denied entry into Singapore, it said.

TP also takes “a serious view” of road users who flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of others.

It advised motorcyclists to adopt safe riding habits as they and their pillion riders are more vulnerable on the roads.

Also read: 16-year-old girl allegedly rides deregistered motorcycle along ECP without driver’s licence, under police probe

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.