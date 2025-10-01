Drunk woman in Thailand drives against traffic for 5km, causes 10 car pile-up

Drunk woman drives BMW against traffic, says it was ‘just for fun’

A drunk 37-year-old woman drove her BMW the wrong way down a major road in Nonthaburi, Thailand, for more than 5km, sparking chaos and a massive pile-up involving 10 vehicles.

The reckless rampage ended in a head-on collision that left at least one man injured, reports Khaosod.

Luxury cars caught in pile-up

The incident took place on Monday (30 Sept) night along Ratchaphruek Road in Nonthaburi province.

Witnesses said the white BMW Sedan had sped against the flow of traffic, forcing drivers to slam their brakes and triggering chain collisions.

A 41-year-old woman told police she braked suddenly when the BMW came charging towards her, causing five cars behind to crash into her vehicle.

Another five vehicles were damaged in a similar fashion — including two luxury cars, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Porsche Cayenne.

Police later found the BMW had finally collided head-on with a Toyota pickup truck carrying coconuts.

Both cars sustained severe front-end damage and had to be towed away.

Driver laughs off chaos as ‘just for fun’

When questioned by reporters, the woman admitted she had knowingly driven against traffic but dismissed it as “just for fun”.

Laughing, she brushed off the seriousness of the crashes, adding that she had “only had a bit to drink” and was “sleepy”.

Police, however, measured her blood alcohol content at 205mg/dL — well over the legal limit.

The woman has since been charged with drink-driving, causing injury and damage to property.

As she later complained of chest pains, police sent her tothe hospital for checks, though she remains in custody.

