Man killed instantly in 6-vehicle collision after failed overtaking attempt in Malaysia

One dead, four injured after six-vehicle collision in Malaysia

A devastating six-vehicle collision in Malaysia on Sunday (15 June) claimed the life of a 28-year-old man and left four others injured.

The crash, which took place at around 5.15pm along the 27km mark of the Bahau-Kemayan road in Rembau, stemmed from a failed overtaking manoeuvre that quickly spiralled into chaos.

Driver attempts to overtake three motorcyclists, ends in fatal head-on collision

According to Oriental Daily News, Rembau District Police Chief Superintendent Noor Hisham Mustafa said preliminary investigations revealed that a 38-year-old man was driving a Proton Waja when he attempted to overtake three motorcycles in front of him.

While overtaking, his car collided head-on with an oncoming Proton Myvi driven by 28-year-old R. Jayaseelan.

The impact was so violent that Jayaseelan suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A photo of the aftermath showed his vehicle mangled beyond recognition, with the front half of the bonnet completely destroyed.

Multiple vehicles involved, four hospitalised

The situation worsened as the Proton Waja driver lost control of his vehicle after the initial impact. The Proton Waja went on to hit the three motorcycles he had initially tried to overtake.

As if that weren’t enough, a second Proton Waja — this one driven by a 38-year-old housewife — then crashed into the late Jayaseelan’s Myvi.

The suspect and the three motorcyclists all sustained injuries and were taken to Rembau Hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, the housewife was unharmed.

Authorities call for witnesses

Superintendent Noor Hisham confirmed that investigations are ongoing and has urged any witnesses to come forward with information that could assist in the case.

Also read: Driver in JB fails to brake in time, hits 1 vehicle & triggers chain collision with 4 others

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily News and Google Maps.