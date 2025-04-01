Driver in JB fails to brake in time, hits 1 vehicle & triggers chain collision with 4 others

Driver collides with 5 vehicles in Johor Bahru after failing to brake, multiple injuries reported

On Friday (28 March), a driver in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia crashed into a car in front of her, causing it to hit a concrete road divider before colliding with three other vehicles.

The incident, which happened at around 12.30pm, resulted in two injuries.

Serious multi-vehicle collision accident

A dashcam recording of the accident, shared in a JB traffic Facebook group, shows a silver Nissan Serena speeding past the right side of the camcar before colliding with a black Toyota Wish multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in front of it.

The impact caused the Toyota Wish to slam into a white car ahead, triggering a chain reaction involving several other vehicles.

According to Johor Bahru Northern District police chief, Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh, the 41-year-old woman driving the Nissan Serena failed to brake in time, striking the rear of the Toyota Wish, which was being driven by a 55-year-old man attempting to change lanes.

The collision caused the Toyota Wish to lose control, hitting a BMW X1, then veering into the left lane and colliding with a van, a Honda CR-V, and a Honda BR-V.

As a result, the driver of the Toyota Wish suffered broken ribs, while the Nissan Serena driver sustained chest injuries.

Both were treated at the hospital, and the other drivers were unharmed.

Nissan driver faces up to 12 months in jail

Mr Balveer confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

If convicted, the 41-year-old driver could face up to 12 months in prison and a fine ranging from RM5,000 (S$1,500) to RM10,000 (S$3,000).

The investigation is ongoing.

Also read: 5 people sent to hospital after 5-vehicle chain collision on PIE, oldest victim aged 70

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.