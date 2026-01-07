Nissan SUV ends up on top of another car after 4-vehicle chain collision on CTE, 4 hospitalised

Four-car chain collision leads to massive jam on CTE, four sent to hospital

A four-vehicle pile-up on the Central Expressway (CTE) caused severe traffic congestion on the evening of 6 Jan, leaving several people injured and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Four vehicles involved in CTE chain collision

The chain collision happened just after the Jalan Bahagia exit near Braddell, heading towards the Seletar Expressway.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted on the SGRV Facebook page showed all four cars involved in the pile-up, including a ComfortDelGro taxi.

In the footage, the taxi appeared to be sandwiched between two red cars.

Meanwhile, a white Nissan SUV could also be seen partly mounted atop one of the red cars.

An ambulance was also observed at the scene, parked just beneath the ERP gantry where the accident had occurred.

Other vehicles slowed down as they passed by the accident site, which took up the entire first lane and part of the second lane.

Several people, presumably the drivers, were seen standing around the affected vehicles.

Four people taken to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 7.25pm.

SCDF then sent four people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) indicated that those hospitalised included a 69-year-old male taxi driver, his 49-year-old male passenger, another 54-year-old male car driver, and his 27-year-old female passenger.

A 42-year-old male car driver is also assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Netizens speculate on possible cause of accident

As is often the case with traffic incidents, netizens took to social media to speculate on the possible cause of the crash.

One netizen guessed the accident may have been caused by the first car wanting to avoid the ERP.

Another Facebook user was also quite certain that the first car came to a complete stop to insert their cash card for the ERP.

One commenter agreed, jokingly saying that the accident was the ERP gantry’s fault.

Meanwhile, one netizen pointed out that with the new ERP 2.0 On-Board Unit (OBU), motorists can now pass through the gantry first and pay later.

