Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on SLE towards CTE, driver assisting with investigations

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on Seletar Expressway

A 42-year-old motorcyclist has died following a traffic accident involving a car and a motorcycle along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) in the early hours of Tuesday (6 Jan).

A video shared on Facebook by Farizatul Firdaus shows several members of the public gathered around a man lying motionless on the road, beside a grey car and a fallen motorcycle.

In the clip, one individual is seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim as traffic continues to pass by the accident scene.

A visible trail of blood can be seen on the road near the injured rider, underscoring the severity of the crash.

The footage also suggests that members of the public had stepped in to provide assistance before emergency services arrived.

Victim conveyed unconscious to hospital

In another image from the scene, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers in neon vests are seen attending to the victim on the ground.

In response to MS News’ queries, SCDF said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along SLE towards the Central Expressway (CTE) at about 6.05am.

One person was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said a 42-year-old male motorcyclist was sent unconscious to hospital, where he later passed away.

A 48-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

Netizens express condolences, urge caution on the roads

Several netizens expressed sorrow over the incident and shared calls for greater caution on the roads.

One witness who stopped at the scene wrote that they had been deeply affected by what they saw, saying the incident made them think about the victim’s family and prompted them to slow down for the rest of their journey.

Another Facebook user said they saw paramedics performing CPR on the victim by the roadside earlier that morning.

Others commented that with frequent motorcycle accidents occurring, more attention and action may be needed to improve road safety for riders.

Also read: Pedestrian dies after accident with motorcycle in Bukit Batok, TTSH doctors stopped to help

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Farizatul Firdaus on Facebook.