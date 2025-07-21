SCDF rescues 2 workers stranded on gondola between 28th & 29th floor of Raffles City Tower

SCDF rescues two workers trapped mid-air on gondola at Raffles City Tower

Two workers found themselves dangling inside a gondola between the 28th and 29th floors of Raffles City Tower earlier today (21 July), prompting a high-altitude rescue by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Workers trapped mid-air on Raffles City Tower

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the incident at about 11.20am at 250 North Bridge Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters immediately checked the gondola’s stability and ensured that the workers — both wearing safety harnesses — were secure.

SCDF’s elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) was swiftly deployed for the high-stakes operation.

DART officer rappels down & brings workers in through windows

The rescue team quickly set up equipment on the 29th and 30th floors before securing the gondola with safety lines.

One DART officer then rappelled down to the suspended platform to reach the two stranded men.

After securing both workers, the rescuer guided them through nearby windows on the 29th and 30th floors.

Thanks to the swift and coordinated response, both men were safely brought into the building without further incident.

After being brought to safety, an SCDF paramedic assessed the two men, who were later conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

Both workers were reported to be in stable condition.

Netizens applaud SCDF for rescue efforts

News of the dramatic rescue quickly made the rounds online, with netizens applauding SCDF’s courage and professionalism.

One netizen commended the SCDF’s efficiency and thanked them for saving the two workers.

Another commenter agreed, saying: “What would we do without you guys?”

Many others chimed in to thank the rescuers for their bravery in what could have been a deadly situation.

One netizen said it was “great work as usual” and hoped that the workers involved were fine.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.