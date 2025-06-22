Fire erupts on oil tanker off S’pore coast, 40 SCDF firefighters & 3 rescue vessels deployed

SCDF deploys 40 firefighters to fight oil tanker fire offshore

An oil tanker anchored off Singapore’s eastern coast caught fire on Friday morning (20 June), prompting a swift emergency operation involving about 40 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters.

Oil tanker blaze sends thick smoke into sky

According to SCDF’s Facebook update, they were alerted to the fire at around 8.10am. When marine rescue teams arrived, thick black smoke was already pouring from a storeroom onboard the vessel.

Three SCDF marine rescue vessels were immediately deployed, with firefighters from Brani and West Coast Marine Fire Stations rushing to contain the blaze.

Two-pronged strategy helps SCDF extinguish fire

SCDF tackled the fire using a two-pronged approach.

One team operated a water monitor from a marine vessel to carry out boundary cooling—a technique involving spraying the exterior of the tanker to reduce the temperature and prevent the fire from spreading.

At the same time, a separate group of firefighters boarded the vessel. Navigating through thick smoke and heat, they located the fire’s source and extinguished it with water jets.

Public praises SCDF for swift & brave response

Many netizens flooded SCDF’s post with messages of support and admiration.

One netizen urged the firefighters to stay safe and wished them a smooth operation.

Another commenter thanked the firefighters, sharing their appreciation for the SCDF’s hard work.

One Facebook user also praised the “marine team”, commenting with a “well done”.

SCDF confirmed that there were no reported injuries, and all crew members aboard the tanker were accounted for.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

