11-year-old girl & driver sent to hospital after BlueSG car gets into accident on KJE

BlueSG car mounts road divider during accident on KJE

A BlueSG car was involved in an accident on the Kranji Expressway (KJE) on Saturday (1 March), resulting in an 11-year-old girl being sent to hospital together with the driver.

A video of the aftermath, posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, showed the car had mounted the road divider.

BlueSG car badly dented after KJE accident

In the clip, the BlueSG appeared to have crashed into the railing on the divider.

Its bonnet and door were badly dented and its airbags had been inflated.

A woman was sitting near the door on the driver’s side, with three people attending to her.

Other cars and a motorcycle also stopped next to the crash scene, which was near a slip road.

At 2.06pm, the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X warned motorists of an accident on the KJE in the direction towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), at the exit to the BKE (Woodlands).

Female driver & 11-year-old girl sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 1.55pm on 1 March.

It took place along the KJE towards the BKE, and involved a car which was “believed to have self-skidded”.

Two people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state — the 39-year-old female driver and her passenger, an 11-year-old girl.

The two are mother and daughter, reported The Straits Times.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 2pm, told MS News that they were conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

