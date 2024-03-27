BlueSG car crashes into Toa Payoh road divider after turning out of carpark

BlueSG car crashes into divider in Toa Payoh on 26 March

On Tuesday (26 March), a video of a BlueSG car ramming into a road divider in Toa Payoh was posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

The clip shows the vehicle turning left out of a carpark.

However, it somehow ended up hitting a road divider, knocking the green barriers down.

Many netizens have called out the driver for their reckless behaviour.

BlueSG driver crashes into road divider while turning

According to the caption of the post, the incident occurred along Toa Payoh Lorong 1 at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

In the video, the BlueSG car is seen exiting a carpark and turning left onto the right lane of the main road.

However, the driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle and headed straight towards a road divider, crashing into it.

The car came to a halt after knocking down the green dividers.

It is unclear whether the driver sustained any injuries in the accident.

Driver called out for carelessness

After watching the video, many users left comments calling out the driver for their reckless behaviour.

On the other hand, some defended the driver, stating that they have “little faith” in BlueSG vehicles.

Overall, most pointed out how fortunate it was that no pedestrians were injured.

In response to queries from MS News, a BlueSG representative stated that they are “currently in the process of investigating the situation and are unable to provide any comments at this juncture”.

