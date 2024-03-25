Car hits McDonald’s sign in Hougang, injured driver declines to be sent to hospital

Car runs into McDonald’s Drive-Thru sign in Hougang & knocks it askew

Over the weekend, a car veered onto the wrong path at a petrol station in Hougang and ran into a sign front of it.

The sign, which advertised a McDonald’s drive-thru in the station, was damaged from the crash.

The driver, said to have lost control of the car, suffered injuries but declined to be sent to hospital.

Accident occurred on 24 March at Hougang petrol station

The accident occurred at around 10.45am on Sunday (24 March), reported Shin Min Daily News.

A reader had notified the paper that they’d seen a tow truck in front of the Shell petrol station along Hougang Avenue 3.

The station has a McDonald’s outlet that includes a Drive-Thru and a sign in front that informs motorists of its presence.

Hougang McDonald’s sign knocked askew by car

Photos sent to the paper by eyewitnesses showed that the McDonald’s sign had been knocked askew by a black car.

The car had somehow managed to drive up onto the grass verge.

The reader told Shin Min that the car’s front appeared damaged as it was towed away at around noon.

A cordon was also set up to prevent the public from approaching the scene of the accident.

Car veered onto Hougang grass verge, stopped when it hit McDonald’s sign

When interviewed that afternoon, eyewitnesses said the car had lost control and mounted the pavement.

It then continued onto the grass verge and stopped when it slammed into the McDonald’s sign.

The female driver suffered facial wounds but otherwise appeared to have escaped serious injury.

She was in shock, though, and was helped by passers-by.

Driver declined to be sent to hospital

In response to queries from Shin Min, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it had received a report about the incident.

Medics arrived at the scene to help one injured person, it said.

However, she declined to be conveyed to hospital.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.