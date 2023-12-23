Police Car Reportedly Gets Into Accident & Falls Into Drain In Whampoa, 2 People Hospitalised

Police Car & Motorcycle Reportedly Get Into Accident In Whampoa

On Wednesday (20 Dec), some Whampoa residents might have witnessed a curious scene.

Those who were at Whampoa Makan Place at a certain time would have seen a white car partially inside a drain.

It turns out that the car was an unmarked police car that had gotten into an accident.

Two people were sent to hospital as a result.

Car seen in drain in Whampoa

Photos posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook showed a plain white car with its front half inside a drain.

The vehicle had apparently crashed into the railing beside a pedestrian walkway before falling into the drain, right in front of a banner showing the four Jalan Besar GRC MPs wishing residents a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Another angle of the accident showed a food centre in the background.

The incident took place on 20 Dec along Whampoa Drive, ROADS.sg said.

Police car involved in Whampoa accident: SPF

In response to The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the accident took place at about 5pm on Wednesday (20 Dec).

The location was 90 Whampoa Drive, which is the address of Whampoa Makan Place.

The car in the picture was an unmarked police car, which doesn’t have the usual markings most police cars typically have, they said.

2 people sent to hospital

The accident involved the unmarked police car and a motorcycle, SPF added.

As a result of the accident, two people — two female car passengers aged 21 and 66 — were sent to hospital.

The 63-year-old car driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

MS News wishes those involved in the accident a speedy recovery from their injuries.

