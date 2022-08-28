Car Ploughs Into Roadside Fence & Gets Stuck In Drain Along Admiralty Road

Car Trapped In Drain Along Admiralty Road On 27 Aug

On Saturday (27 Aug), an unfortunate accident landed a car in hot soup, or rather, in a massive drain along Admiralty Road.

A passer-by took a video of the bizarre sight and uploaded it to TikTok.

Thankfully, the accident didn’t seem serious, as only one person was assessed for minor injuries.

Authorities on the scene after car lands in drain along Admiralty Road

According to the TikTok video, the OP was travelling on a bicycle along Admiralty Road early Saturday (27 Aug) when he came across a car stranded in a massive drain.

Despite being on two wheels, he skilfully manoeuvred his way with one hand holding a phone camera to record the incident.

As he rode past the scene, a police car, a tow truck, and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were on site. Meanwhile, a few people stood around as if waiting for help to arrive.

The OP also got the chance to give viewers a close-up look at the trapped vehicle.

While the back of the vehicle was suspended over the drain, the front part landed on the grass with remnants of a crushed fence beneath it.

One person suffered minor injuries

In response to MS News‘ queries, SCDF said they were alerted to a traffic accident along Admiralty Road at around 8am.

While they assessed a person for minor injuries, the person declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

