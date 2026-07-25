3rd fight breaks out at People’s Park Complex in July, involves massage parlour boss

Fight reportedly breaks out between massage parlour boss & another woman

A third fight has reportedly broken out at a massage parlour in People’s Park Complex this month, after two previous altercations in the Chinatown mall.

This time, the fight involved the boss of a massage parlour and another woman, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Women had long-standing feud

An employee of a nearby shop told the Chinese daily that the two women had a long-standing feud with each other.

On Friday (24 July), one woman slapped the other one for an unknown reason.

This led to a fight, with both parties grappling with each other.

Massage parlour boss sent to hospital after fight

When queried, a staff member of one of the massage parlours confirmed that her boss was sent to the hospital.

However, she declined to disclose more details about the incident.

Other witnesses described one of the women involved as in her 30s, while the other woman was in her 50s.

Woman sent to hospital & assisting police investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance from People’s Park Complex at about 4.35pm on 24 July.

A 53-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that she was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

The woman is also is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

2 previous fights at massage parlours in the mall

The first fight this month took place on 2 July, when two women ganged up on a man at Beijing Royal Massage at People’s Park Complex.

About two weeks later, the same woman was involved in another fight, this time with a 53-year-old woman outside another massage parlour in the mall.

Also read: Woman fights at Chinatown massage parlour for the second time, gets arrested for public nuisance

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