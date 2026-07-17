Woman fights at Chinatown massage parlour for the 2nd time, gets arrested for public nuisance

Woman fights violently with masseuse outside Chinatown massage parlour

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance after fighting in Chinatown for the second time following a fracas at a massage parlour about two weeks earlier.

This time, she sparred with a woman 13 years older than her, reportedly a masseuse.

Four videos posted on Facebook showed the duo engaging in a violent altercation in a corridor of People’s Park Complex.

Woman slaps other woman outside Chinatown massage parlour

In the first clip, the short-haired woman in a black dress is seen facing up to another woman outside a massage parlour.

The other woman, who is wearing a pink dress, repeatedly asked the other party why she hit her. The woman in black responded with vulgarities and said she was “noisy”.

The woman in black then slapped the other woman hard in the face, to the shock of the person recording the video.

The woman in pink did not immediately retaliate, but again asked why she hit her and went into her shop.

Fight escalates as women come to blows

The second clip showed the woman in pink outside her shop, grabbing the other woman by her dress.

She again asked her adversary why she hit her, but the other woman just demanded that she let go.

When she refused, the woman in black shouted at bystanders to call the police, then kicked the woman in pink and hit her on the head with her phone.

All hell then broke loose, with the woman in black aiming kicks and the other woman hitting her foe on the head.

In the struggle, both women then fell to the floor.

But the woman in black was undeterred, though, as she got to her feet and continued pummeling the other woman.

The woman in pink started shouting for help as the other woman threw her down onto the floor, WWE-style.

Woman shouts for help but nobody comes forward

The third clip showed the woman in pink struggling on the floor under the woman in black, while calling desperately for help.

Though a crowd had gathered metres away to watch the scrap, nobody came forward to stop them.

A woman who emerged from a shop opposite the massage parlour even nonchalantly walked around the duo and went into another unit.

Woman escorted out by 6 police officers

Lastly, the final video depicted the woman in black being escorted from the building by six police officers.

She walked calmly with the officers, betraying no sign of her earlier ferociousness.

While she did not appear to be handcuffed, a female police officer held her by the hand.

Woman arrested, another woman sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 7.25pm on Wednesday (15 July).

It came from 1 Park Road — the address of People’s Park Complex.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance. Another woman, aged 53, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Same woman fought in Chinatown massage parlour on 2 July

The 40-year-old woman is the same woman who was involved in a fight at a massage parlour in the same mall on 2 July, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In that brawl, she and another woman attacked a man at a shop named Beijing Royal Massage, leaving the place in disarray.

Woman claims masseur made her pregnant & broke up with her

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on 4 July, the woman, named only as Ms Wang, claimed that the man in the first incident was a former lover.

She and the male masseur known as “Ah Feng” had started a relationship after she visited his massage parlour in May, she said.

The relationship led to her becoming pregnant, but he did not take the news well and broke up with her, she alleged.

Devastated, she and a friend decided to confront him at his workplace that day, which led to the brawl.

It was so violent that she ended up suffering a miscarriage, she claimed.

Woman recently switched to different massage parlour

The day after the latest incident, Shin Min reporters spoke to the manager of a nearby massage parlour, who recognised Ms Wang.

She used to frequent a massage parlour on the third floor but recently switched to one on the second floor, he said.

The masseuse in the pink dress depicted in the latest video works on the second floor, he added.

However, her shop was not open when reporters visited the mall.

When the Chinese daily contacted Ms Wang, she said she was in hospital and declined to add anything else.

Also read: 2 sent to hospital after fight involving 2 women & 1 man at massage parlour in Chinatown

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Featured image adapted from Thiru Nadarajan via SG Uncensored Public Sharing on Facebook.