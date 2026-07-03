2 sent to hospital after fight involving 2 women & 1 man at massage parlour in Chinatown

Police report made over fight at massage parlour in Chinatown

Two people were sent to the hospital on Thursday (2 July) after a fight broke out at a massage parlour in Chinatown.

Footage of the dramatic incident circulated across social media platforms, including Reddit, showed two women attacking a man at the same time.

Women pin man to the floor & kick him

In the clip, a woman can be heard off-camera shouting in Mandarin, “打死人了!” (Someone’s being beaten to death!)

The two women involved were seen shoving the man to the floor.

The woman in a red top then pinned him down while the woman in a black top kicked him repeatedly as he struggled to break free.

Woman pushes another woman away

Later, a woman in a black dress approached the trio in an effort to stop the fight.

But the woman in the black top pushed her away forcefully, saying, “别管! 给我滚!” (Don’t meddle! Get lost!)

She then pushed her again, causing her to fall onto a massage chair.

The woman in the black top continued attacking the woman as two more women tried to stop her.

Man breaks free, hits woman on the head

Meanwhile, the woman in red had the man in a headlock.

The man managed to break free, pushing the woman in red away and aiming a kick at her.

But the woman in black pounced on him, prompting him to hit her on the head.

He then grabbed her and they both fell to the floor.

Trio continue grappling as others leave the scene

The woman in red joined the fray again, but this time another man pulled her away from behind.

A woman’s voice was heard yelling, “我朋友怀孕了!” (My friend is pregnant!)

Another woman said, “叫保安” (call security) as the trio continued grappling with one another on the floor.

Other women fled the scene as the place was left in disarray.

Police arrive at Chinatown massage parlour after fight

Later, police officers stood outside the shop, which was revealed to be Beijing Royal Massage at People’s Park Complex.

Also at the scene were paramedics and a stretcher.

The officers appeared to be interviewing people, with the woman in red sitting expressionless in front of the shop.

Inside the shop, the man involved lay on a massage chair, resting from his exertions.

Chinatown massage parlour staff keep mum about fight

When an 8world News reporter visited the shop on Friday (3 July), staff described the matter as an “internal dispute” and declined to reveal any more information.

Instead, they asked the reporter who had supplied the video.

A witness said the man involved was frequently seen at the shop and was believed to be an employee.

When the fight broke out, a woman called the police saying that someone was going to be beaten to death, according to the witness.

2 people sent to the hospital from People’s Park Complex

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report was lodged over the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it received a call for assistance at about 2.30pm on 2 July.

It came from 1 Park Road — the address of People’s Park Complex.

Two people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, SCDF added.

Also read: 2 women sent to hospital after getting into fight in Chinatown, reportedly manager & employee

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Featured image adapted from Reddit.