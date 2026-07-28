MINDEF asks public to find camouflaged humans in real-life ‘Meccha Chameleon’ game, winner gets NDP tickets

MINDEF holds National Stadium Meccha Chameleon contest on TikTok for free pair of NDP tickets

Do you want tickets for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP)?

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced a giveaway for exactly that, but only if you can succeed in a real-life Meccha Chameleon game.

MINDEF promises pair of NDP tickets to lucky winner of Meccha Chameleon contest

For the past month, the hide-and-seek video game Meccha Chameleon has taken the Internet by storm.

In the game, you play as a featureless bipedal humanoid who has to hide from gunmen by painting yourself to blend into the environment.

On Monday (27 July), MINDEF uploaded a video on TikTok at the National Stadium, where NDP 2026 is taking place, titled “playing Meccha Chameleon IRL”.

The video showed a woman wandering through rows upon rows of red and white seats, searching for the hiders.

“Simply tell us the correct number of camouflaged humans, like and follow, for a chance to win a pair of 9 Aug NDP [tickets],” MINDEF announced in the caption.

Only Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents (PRs) are eligible for the giveaway.

The contest ends at 11.59pm on 30 July, with MINDEF choosing the lucky winner at their discretion.

The winner will be notified via DM by 5pm on 31 July.

⁠Furthermore, the winner will be required to provide their full name and NRIC for verification purposes.

Netizens spot two hiders, some claim three found

The TikTok commenters quickly found two camouflaged people, one in white and one in black.

Many in the comments replied with two camouflaged humans as their answer and pleaded for MINDEF to pick them.

One said they “love Singapura” as their reason, while another claimed they wished for their elderly parents to attend NDP.

However, a handful of netizens claimed to have spotted three hiders in the National Stadium instead.

Also read: NDP 2026’s viral mascots are just having fun, but behind every dance move are NSFs giving their all

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Featured image adapted from @mindefsg on TikTok and by MS News.