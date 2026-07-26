NDP 2026’s viral mascots are just having fun, but behind every dance move are NSFs giving their all

Three NSFs behind NDP 2026’s viral mascots stole the show, their favourite moves include ’67’ and ‘TikTok Brazilian dance’

The National Day Parade (NDP) is known for its precision. Every marcher, performer and cue is carefully choreographed.

So when a group of inflatable mascots started stealing the spotlight simply by dancing their hearts out, few expected them to become some of the show’s biggest stars.

From Brave, the round blue mascot, enthusiastically bouncing to the music, to August’s now-viral mishap where the mascot began deflating before a performance, the mascots have become an unexpected highlight of this year’s NDP rehearsals.

Their clips have racked up thousands of views on TikTok, with Singaporeans calling them “cute” and praising them for their high energy.

Behind the oversized costumes, however, are three full-time national servicemen (NSFs) who volunteered for one of the parade’s most funky roles.

For Lance Corporals (LCP) Soh Jie Feng, He Mingzhe and Ng Jie Ren Javan, it started as an opportunity to try something different during National Service.

No one knows who’s inside the mascot, and that’s the fun of it

As Singapore prepares to celebrate its 61st birthday, rehearsals are already underway at the National Stadium ahead of the parade on 9 Aug.

This year’s show, themed “Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!”, will feature more than 2,600 performers, 36 artistes and NDP’s first-ever indoor drone light show.

Yet among the dazzling lights and elaborate performances, audiences have found themselves captivated by something much simpler: mascots dancing without inhibition.

Jie Feng, who plays NDP mascot August, believes the anonymity of the costume is part of what makes the experience so liberating.

“Being a mascot is kind of an out-of-body experience,” he said.

“Inside the suit, no one really recognises you, so you can just go all out and experience the audience energy.”

His fellow performer Mingzhe, who plays Brave, a round turquoise ball of optimism, agreed.

Feeling the audience respond in real time, he said, is unlike any other performance he has experienced.

Javan, who plays the orange Dragon playground, added that none of them had ever performed before such a large audience.

“It’s been unreal for the three of us,” he said.

Going viral was never part of the plan

None of the trio expected Singaporeans to become so invested in their performances.

Mingzhe admitted he was caught completely by surprise when videos of Brave began circulating online.

“Honestly, at first I didn’t expect to blow up on TikTok. But I think it’s really heartwarming that people appreciate our performances,” he said. “It’s very motivating for us to continue putting in our best effort.”

Jie Feng now regularly receives TikTok links from friends. These are clips of himself, except no one can actually see that it is him.

“I like to have a good laugh with my friends when they send me [these] TikToks,” he shared.

Javan may not have had an individual viral moment yet, but his family and friends have also been eagerly sharing videos of the mascots.

For him, their encouragement has made the experience even more meaningful.

Their dance moves aren’t entirely choreographed

Although the mascots appear during different parts of the show, including chapter two and six, not every movement is planned down to the last bounce.

Instead, performers are encouraged to let each mascot’s personality shine.

For chapter six of the NDP show especially, Mingzhe said the dancing is largely freestyle.

The goal is simple: match the music, suit the mascot’s movements and get the audience excited.

Jie Feng explained that while the performers were told to bring plenty of energy, the rest was left up to them.

Each mascot has different movements, so each develops its own signature style, including trending TikTok dances or viral moves.

“Personally, I think I mostly try to do what’s been trending on TikTok recently,” Javan said. “Especially because in our recent evening shows, I feel like this will resonate better with the audience.”

The approach reflects this year’s NDP theme, “Go Beyond”.

For the trio, that means pushing themselves to entertain the crowd, one dance move at a time.

Mascot August’s viral deflation had a simple explanation

One of the most talked-about moments from this year’s rehearsals happened before a performance even began.

As August made his way towards the stage, the mascot suddenly began deflating, prompting laughter from the audience and jokes online that it was trying to “chao keng”, Teochew and Singaporean slang for shirking duties.

The reality was much less dramatic.

Jie Feng explained that he had tripped on uneven ground, which caused the suit to start deflating before he went on stage.

Fortunately, his guide spotted the problem immediately and stopped him before the performance began.

The incident also highlighted the extensive support system operating quietly behind the scenes.

Behind every mascot is a team making sure they stay safe

While audiences only see the mascots dancing, an entire team works behind the scenes to keep them safe.

Second Lieutenant (2LT) Philip Tham Hsien Hui, the Mascot Overall IC, oversees 11 mascot guides responsible for helping performers on and off stage.

The role goes far beyond choreography.

Before every rehearsal and performance, mascots undergo equipment checks to ensure the battery and fan systems are functioning properly. They also complete a Risk Assessment Card (RAC), checking that they are familiar with their task and ready to perform.

Because the inflatable costumes become hot quickly, performers are also encouraged to spend as little unnecessary time inside them as possible.

The team conducts regular “water parades” before and after stage appearances to prevent dehydration, while ensuring mascots keep a safe distance from pyrotechnics and the edge of the stage.

Past rehearsals have also taught valuable lessons.

After several mascots experienced battery-related deflations, guides now carry spare batteries so they can replace them quickly if needed, helping maintain both the performance and the performers’ safety.

“It’s really, really hot inside the costume,” Philip said, explaining why the team tries to minimise the amount of time performers spend suited up.

A different way of serving Singapore

For Mingzhe, being a mascot performer is an opportunity to contribute directly to NDP.

Jie Feng wanted to step outside his comfort zone and balance the demands of National Service with something joyful.

Javan joined hoping to have fun alongside his fellow servicemen, never imagining they would become internet favourites.

Philip sees their work as another form of National Service.

“I think it’s really special to be involved in such a nation-building kind of event,” he said.

“For myself and my men, because we are serving Full-time National Service right now, I think this is really a different form of serving the nation.”

That spirit perhaps explains why audiences have connected so strongly with the mascots.

Their dance moves may look spontaneous. Their costumes may occasionally spring a leak.

But behind every enthusiastic bounce is a group of young Singaporeans choosing to throw themselves wholeheartedly into making thousands smile.

And judging by the cheers echoing through the National Stadium, they are succeeding.

Also read: Mascots steal the show at NDP 2026 rehearsals with adorable dance moves & chaotic energy

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Featured image courtesy of MS News.